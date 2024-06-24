Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Visits Flood-Hit Karimganj; Assesses Situation

KARIMGANJ: Pijush Hazarika, the Water Resources Minister of Assam, paid a visit to the flood affected areas in Karimganj in order to take stock of the prevailing situation.

After assessing the situation thoroughly, the Minister chaired a review meeting at the office of the district commissioner on Sunday.

The meeting convened by Pijush Hazarika focused on reviewing the progress made by various departments assigned with the task of flood management strategies.