Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Visits Flood-Hit Karimganj; Assesses Situation

KARIMGANJ: Pijush Hazarika, the Water Resources Minister of Assam, paid a visit to the flood affected areas in Karimganj in order to take stock of the prevailing situation.
After assessing the situation thoroughly, the Minister chaired a review meeting at the office of the district commissioner on Sunday.
The meeting convened by Pijush Hazarika focused on reviewing the progress made by various departments assigned with the task of flood management strategies.
Addressing the challenges posed by the floods, Hazarika revealed that 15-20 km of embankments will be initially constructed in the district. The Water Resources Minister said that he has instructed the department to study and prepare a proper plan in this regard.
Discussions on providing shelter, food, and medical aid for affected individuals also took place during the meeting, Hazarika added.
As per the data provided by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 111,184 people in Karimganj have been left devastated by the flood.
Almost 3 lakh people in 19 districts across the state of Assam have had to bear the brunt of the flood-related issues. Astonishingly, over 2.43 lakh individuals have been affected by the floods in Karimganj alone.
The floods have wreaked havoc in some parts of the state as 3,326.31 hectares of crop area have been submerged and daily life has been disrupted.
The flood-induced crisis has prompted the concerned authorities to take necessary measures swiftly for damage control.
Amidst the deteriorating conditions, Hazarika emphasized the need for coordinated efforts so as to mitigate the flood's impact and provide essential services to affected communities.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level meeting on Sunday to evaluate the nation's preparedness in tackling floods during the monsoon season.
The meeting focused on both immediate response measures and long-term strategies aimed at limiting the impact of floods across the country.
