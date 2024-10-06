Assam: Minister Sanjay Kishan inaugurates Dergaon co-district office

A Correspondent

Golaghat: To improve efficiency in bringing governance to the grassroots below the district level, the newly-set up Dergaon co-district was inaugurated on Friday by Sanjoy Kishan, Minister of Labour and Tea Tribes Welfare department, Government of Assam at the newly-built office of the Co- District Commissioner near Dergaon Circle Office, Dergaon. The newly-rolled out co-district of Golaghat district are Dergaon, Sarupathar and Bokakhat. At the outset the District Commissioner Pulok Mahanta gave a welcome speech and stated that setting up of co- district would give timely access to essential government services by citizens.

Chief guest Sanjoy Kishan addressing the gathering, spoke on the 39 co-districts to be inaugurated in Assam. He spoke at length about the historical significance of Dergaon during Ahom rule especially during Suhungmung’s tenure. He also mentioned about the increase of revenue noticed during the period of King Rajeswar Singha. During the freedom struggle he said the people of Dergaon were proactive. Establishment of co-district he said would lead to administrative convenience along with easy access to public services, government schemes etc.

Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa delivering a speech said that setting up of co-districts makes Assam the first state to do so and also mentioned the various works that can be easily done through the co-district offices.

Dergaon MLA Bhabendra Bharali who also spoke on the occasion said that they have waited for this day for so long. He reiterated the streamlining citizen centric services for 105 villages of Dergaon, the co- district commissioner will evaluate the progress of different departments at frequent intervals.

The post of Co-District Commissioner was hold by Damodar Barman,. In the programme, two caste certificates were also distributed from the office. The inaugural programme was anchored by BDO Gaurav Barthakur of North Development Block Dergaon. The programme was attended by SP Rajen Singh and other dignitaries.

