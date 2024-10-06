Escapee Surrenders to Digboi Police After Fleeing Transport to Tinsukia District Prison

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: A 38-year-old man who had escaped while being transported to Tinsuka District Prison recently surrendered himself before the Digboi police recently. The surrendered accused Ratul Sonowal of Lakhipather Rongsongi village under Digboi police station in Tinsuka district was booked under section 132/262 of BNS 2023 through a case recorded with Digboi police station at 124/24 dated October 2, 2024.

According to police sources, the accused, who was being taken to the district cell from the Margherita court had managed to escape the grip of the police. He surrendered himself before the police within 16 hours.

“The family members had escorted the accused to the police station and had shown an extra sense of social responsibility and exhibited a commendable spirt of a law abiding citizens,” said Dibya Jyoti Dutta, the OC of Digboi police station.

Earlier during a meeting of the first Thana Level Nagarik Committee held at Digboi Jyotinagar, the police official had reiterated the essence of citizens in combating the menace of the society and had urged the citizens to coordinate and assist the local police for effective policing and securing a healthy society.

The chairman Nagarik Committee Dhiraj Gogoi and various social activist and students organisations had lauded the efforts of Digboi police.

Also Read: ‘Government committed to equitable development across Barak and Brahmaputra valleys’: Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah

Also watch: