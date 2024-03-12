Assam: Minister Sanjoy Kishan inaugurated legacy waste plant in Tinsukia district

TINSUKIA: Tinsukia district achieved another milestone in disposal and management of municipal waste after biomining of legacy waste plant was formally inaugurated by Minister Sanjoy Kishan at Reclaimed Dumping Ground at Tingrai on Monday. For the first time in the Northeast the legacy municipal waste has been eliminated by bioremediation and biomining.

Swapneel Paul, District Commissioner of Tinsukia said in the inaugural programme that the legacy waste had turned the dumping site of Tinsukia and Makum to a shape of mountain. A scheme was conceived a year back to eliminate the legacy waste initially from Tinsukia dumping ground and phase wise from Digboi, Doomdooma and Margherita, said Paul adding that 1,53.000 MT of waste was eliminated last year of which 75000 MT from Tinsukia & Makum, 25000 MT from Margherita, 35000MT from Digboi and 18,000 MT from Doomdooma. He also informed that treatment of waste in all the sites combined have yielded more than 80 bighas of reclaimed land which now can be used for development activities.

Paul further said that Dalmia Cement will use Refused - Derived Fuel (RDF) coming out as bi-product for utiilization in cement factories. This has made Tinsukia a model district in reclamation of land through biomining of legacy waste.

