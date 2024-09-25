Assam: Minister Urkhao Brahma asked Cachar administration to prioritize development for various sectors

Silchar: The Handloom and Soil Conservation Minister Urkhao Brahma directed the Cachar administration to prioritize development for various sectors in the district. In a review meeting held at District Commissioner’s office, the Minister directed urgent interventions to address pressing development challenges in the district.

The meeting, attended by senior district officials, focused on enhancing multiple sectors, with a clear emphasis on immediate and long-term solutions for sustainable growth. Brahma provided clear directives across departments, ensuring that urgent issues are prioritized for resolution. The Assistant Director of Handloom and Sericulture highlighted the lack of Jaquard machines and Yarn banks in the district which hamper the productivity. Brahma urged the department to promote the Swanirbhar Naari Scheme by conducting awareness campaigns to boost trader and entrepreneur registrations. He further directed officials to improve market exposure for local weavers. In the sericulture sector, issues of encroachment at the Dolaicherra sericulture farm were brought to light, and the Minister instructed the DC to take swift action to resolve the matter.

The Minister also expressed concern over the Green Highway Project, instructing officials to protect the plantations along the Silchar-Balacherra section. He also called for the creation of a district profile of ongoing soil conservation projects. Minister Brahma emphasized the need for a comprehensive action plan to expand irrigation coverage in rain-fed and drought-prone areas, encouraging the use of micro-irrigation systems to improve water efficiency in agriculture.

The Joint Director of health presented the progress made in key health initiatives, including maternal and child care programmes. However, concerns were raised about staff shortages at SM Dev Civil Hospital and MG Model Hospital. Brahma assured that these critical issues, including vacancies for anesthetists and specialists, would be brought to the government’s attention.

The District Agriculture Officer informed the Minister that over 59,500 farmers in Cachar received the 17th installment of PM-Kisan. However, staffing shortages, with 127 out of 147 posts vacant in the agriculture department, were also highlighted.

Additionally, the absence of key positions under the Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) department, including Block Program Managers and MIS Managers for MGNREGA, was raised as a significant issue.

Also Read: Academic and administrative audit team visits Tezpur University for Quality Assessment

Also Watch: