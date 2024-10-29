Assam: Minor Boy Trampled To Death By Elephant In Nagaon

NAGAON: In a tragic incident, a minor boy was fatally killed by a wild elephant in Assam's Nagaon district on Tuesday morning.

The locals have said that the tragedy unfolded in the Kampur area of Nagaon, Assam. The deceased kid has been identified as 10-year-old Azizul Haque from Longjap Padumoni in Kachuwa under the Kampur Forest Office.

As per reports, young Azizul was on his way to the fields when he unexpectedly came across the elephant seen roaming around the villages in search of food.

The exact reason as to what prompted the attack by the elephant who apparently separated from its herd is yet to be determined. However, it has been suspected that the tusker may have been agitated by the locals trying to chase it away.