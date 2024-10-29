Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal Reviews Progress Of Northeast's First Ship Repair Facility And Elevated Road Project

GUWAHATI: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal paid a visit to the Pandu Port Complex in Guwahati to review the ongoing construction works including the Northeast India's First Ship Repair Facility as well as the Elevated Road Corridor yesterday.
A total of Rs 208 crore has been invested to construct this repair facility developed through Hooghly-Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL).
The former Assam CM also reviewed the last-mile connectivity to Pandu Port Complex, through an alternative road to NH27, with an investment of Rs 180 crore.
He also met with the senior officials of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) to take stock of the progress of various projects being developed along the river Brahmaputra (National Waterways 2) with an investment of Rs 645 crore.
Sonowal also said that the ports, shipping and waterways ministry is developing river tourism and water sports along the Brahmaputra river.
Under this initiative, seven tourist jetties will be constructed at Oriumghat, Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Koliabhomora Bridge at Tezpur, Bogibeel Bridge, Dikhow Mukh, Kalongmukh and Uzanbazar in Guwahati.
ALSO READ: Guwahati: Massive Protest Against Proposed Cutting of Age-Old Trees Near Dighalipukhuri
ALSO WATCH: