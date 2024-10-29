Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal Reviews Progress Of Northeast's First Ship Repair Facility And Elevated Road Project

GUWAHATI: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal paid a visit to the Pandu Port Complex in Guwahati to review the ongoing construction works including the Northeast India's First Ship Repair Facility as well as the Elevated Road Corridor yesterday.

A total of Rs 208 crore has been invested to construct this repair facility developed through Hooghly-Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL).

The former Assam CM also reviewed the last-mile connectivity to Pandu Port Complex, through an alternative road to NH27, with an investment of Rs 180 crore.