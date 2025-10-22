Four Criminals Arrested in Nagaon: ATM Cards and Cash Seized

OUR CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a significant breakthrough, the Nagaon Police have successfully arrested four notorious criminals from the Kachua area. The arrests were made on the evening of October 18, following a thorough investigation and operation conducted by a team of Nagaon Police at the Borghat bypass.

The arrested criminals have been identified as Amir Uddin, Merajul Islam, Kuddus Ali, and Sarif Uddin, all residents of Kachua. During the operation, the police seized several ATM cards and a substantial amount of cash from the possession of the accused.

The quartet was reportedly involved in various criminal activities in the Kachua area, including an alleged attempt to kidnap a student named Adil Parvez and the robbery of an e-rickshaw driver named Mobarak Hussian. Additionally, they were also accused of physically assaulting a journalist from Kachua.

The arrests have been widely welcomed by the local community, with many expressing gratitude to the Nagaon police for their efforts in bringing these criminals to justice. The public has demanded that the accused be given exemplary punishment for their crimes.

The Nagaon Police's successful operation is a testament to their commitment to maintaining law and order in the region. Further investigation is underway to uncover any potential links between the accused and other criminal activities in the area, sources added further.

