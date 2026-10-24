Assam: Minor rescued from youth’s house in Sribhumi district

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Tension gripped Bagargol area in Sribhumi district following the rescue of a 13-year-old minor girl. The girl was allegedly confined inside the house of a local youth, Sohel Ahmed. The incident sparked outrage, leading to arson attacks that gutted two houses. According to reports, the minor had been held captive at the house since Wednesday night. On Thursday, after locals discovered her whereabouts, police were alerted.

Sribhumi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Leena Doley rushed to the spot with a heavy police contingent and rescued the minor. However, the accused was not present during the operation. Agitated locals set the house of the accused on fire.

Personnel from Badarpur Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

SSP Doley said the situation is currently under control and a case will be registered against Sohel Ahmed.

The rescued minor has been sent for medical examination. While her family declined to speak to the media, locals demanded a thorough investigation. The incident has created widespread sensation and tension in the entire Bagargol area.