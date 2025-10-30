Assam: Miscreants vandalize PM Modi’s Neem plantation site in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: During the inauguration of the bio-ethanol project at Numaligarh Refinery, MLA of Khumtai constituency Mrinal Saikia had taken the initiative to construct an approximately 2.5 km-long road connecting National Highway 39 through the Latekujan tea estate in front of the refinery. The road was inaugurated as ‘PM Neem Alley,’ where Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had planted a neem sapling. Recently, miscreants have engaged in acts of vandalism at the site, uprooting the neem saplings and breaking the plaque bearing Prime Minister Modi’s photograph. MLA Mrinal Saikia expressed strong anger over the incident. He lodged an FIR at Numaligarh police station on Wednesday and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone providing information leading to the identification of the culprits.

