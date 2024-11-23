Assam: Miscreants Vandalize Under-Construction Building of Star Sporting Club in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a shocking incident, some unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalized the under-construction building of Star Sporting Club being constructed at Amulapatty in Nagaon town on Thursday night. The club’s joint secretary, Mrinal Kumar Hazarika, filed a complaint with the Nagaon district police superintendent, seeking action against the culprits.

The incident occurred at the club’s building located on BB Road in Amulapatty, Nagaon. The miscreants, who covered their faces with black cloth, caused extensive damage to the building. This is not the first time the club has been targeted. Earlier, the club’s walls and floors were damaged, and a security guard was assaulted by two youths wearing helmets.

The club’s authorities have urged the police to investigate the matter and take action against the culprits. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation in Nagaon.

