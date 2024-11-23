BKWAC chief conveys gratitude to CM Sarma for Inauguration of Sandstone Monolith Pillar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) Mihiniswar Basumatary on Friday conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his support and ceremonial inauguration of “Sandstone Monolith Pillar” depicting the ancient Kachari Kingdom in the gate of new building of Assam Legislative Assembly.

In his gratitude message to the Chief Minister, CEM of BKWAC Mihiniswar Basumatary said, “I am very much elated to see the historic ceremonial inauguration of “Sandstone Monolith Pillar of Ancient Assam” at the gate of new building of Assam Legislative Assembly by you in the august presence of Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, host of distinguished guests and dignitaries on November 21. The Sandstone Monolith Pillar, depicting the ancient historical paragon of the Kachari kingdom will not only protect the archetype of Kachari dynasty but will also encourage preserving the historical importance of the great Kachari dynasty”.

He said the installation of replicas of Kachari dynasty at the gate of the new building of Assam Legislative Assembly could become a reality because of steadfastness and dynamism of the Chief Minister Sarma who deserves the credibility. “We feel proud that you have shown the interest of preservation of ancient history of Assam. For this noble act, your name will always remain in the heart of the indigenous people of Assam,” he said adding that he firmly believed that the durable action of the Chief Minister for the protection and preservation of the ancient historical remains, art and culture and traditions of the great Kachari dynasty would be a milestone for encouragement among the new generations to come. He also hoped that the culture, tradition and civilization of the Kachari people will flourish at the resoluteness of the Chief Minister.

