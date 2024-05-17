Assam: Missing Class 10 Student Recovered from Brahmaputra River

GUWAHATI: A Class 10 student who had gone missing while bathing in Brahmaputra on Thursday was tragically recovered on Friday afternoon in Dhubri. The incident occurred near Jogmaya Ghat. It sent shockwaves through the local community and highlighted perilous nature of revered river.

Reports indicate the student had engaged in a friendly football match with four friends at Raja Prabhat Chandra Baruah ground Thursday. After the game the group went to Jogmaya Ghat for a dip in Brahmaputra, a common leisure activity in the area amidst the enjoyment tragedy struck. The student disappeared beneath water's surface.

Teams from Border Security Force (BSF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) swiftly mobilized to the scene. They launched extensive search operations. Despite best efforts on Thursday, young student remained elusive beneath river's murky depths. Friday afternoon the SDRF team finally succeeded in recovering body. It marked heart-wrenching conclusion to search efforts.

Recently, three young individuals lost their lives after drowning in Beki River near Manas National Park. The victims have been identified as Dwip Saha Raj Saha, hailing from Krishna Nagar Barpeta Road. And Abhijit Karmakar. Dwip and Raj were cousins. This adds a layer of poignancy. The unfortunate incident has resonated deeply. Despite intensive search efforts, only Raj Saha's body has been retrieved from river as of Thursday morning. The other two are still missing.

According to sources familiar with incident the trio had arrived at location on Wednesday evening. They decided to take dip in river. Tragically, this leisure activity turned fatal. They encountered difficulties. They succumbed to water's force. The circumstances leading to drowning are currently under investigation. Local authorities have initiated inquiries. These inquiries are ongoing at scene.

This latest incident adds to string of tragedies along Brahmaputra River. Last month, a shocking discovery was made at Jogighopa Ashokastami fair in Assam's Bongaigaon. The lifeless body of another young man was found submerged in the river’s waters on April 16th. Miraculously, amidst the recovery efforts rescuers managed to pull another youth to safety. The deceased has been identified as Bipul Biswas, a resident of Khutabari in Goalpara's Dhupdhara region. Bipul's fatal encounter with Brahmaputra sets a reminder of dangers posed by the mighty river.