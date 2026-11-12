Assam: Nagaon TET-qualified teachers' association holds third biennial convention

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The third biennial convention of the Nagaon District Committee of the All Assam Primary TET-Qualified Teachers' Association was held on Wednesday at the auditorium of Nagaon Government Higher Secondary Boys' School. The programme began in the morning with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp before the portrait of the late Manik Chandra Bora, former Vice-President of the Nagaon District Committee. The lamp was lit by Sadiq Ahmed, Working President of the district committee. The floral tribute programme was formally inaugurated by Jitu Tapan Saikia and Ashwini Bora, state committee members of the association, along with Rana Bora, spokesperson of the Nagaon district committee. The open session commenced with a Borgeet presented by child artiste Shivangi Devi, followed by a chorus performed by TET-qualified women teachers. Bhakti Pradip Dadhara delivered the welcome address. The meeting was presided over by Bhawajyoti Deka, President of the Nagaon District TET-Qualified Teachers' Association. Addressing the gathering as a distinguished guest, Padum Rajkhowa, Vice-President of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, highlighted various problems faced by primary TET-qualified teachers. He stressed that these teachers should be given equal status and dignity for equal work. He also emphasised the need to ensure job security and provide them with all benefits and facilities available to government employees.

Also Read: Assam: OIL raises ex gratia assistance to Rs 25 lakh for families of six Tengakhat fire victims