Assam: Over 3,000 people perform ‘Mayabini’ song at Badulipar

BOKAKHAT: In Golaghat district’s Badulipar, on the evening of October 7, beside National Highway 37, a heartfelt memorial and condolence ceremony was held in honour of the Late artiste, Zubeen Garg. The event was organized by various ethnic communities, groups, organizations, the Badulipar Traders’ Association, and people from different parts of the region.

During the evening, over 3,000 people gathered at Badulipar and lit candles before Zubeen Garg’s portrait, offering floral tributes. Immediately afterward, all attendees collectively performed Zubeen’s timeless song, ‘Mayabini’, illuminating the scene with their mobile phone flashlights as a mark of deep respect to the beloved singer.

Following this, a multi-faith prayer service was conducted in the presence of people from diverse communities. The condolence gathering, initiated by Sanjib Gogoi, Finance Secretary of the Golaghat District Students’ Union, included a moment of silent prayers for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Devotees and admirers then performed kirtan recitals, diha naam, naagara naam, and several of Zubeen Garg’s popular songs, paying their musical tribute to the beloved artiste.

