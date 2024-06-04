Assam: Nagaon Launches Malaria Prevention Month with Awareness Drive at BP Civil Hospital

NAGAON: With a mission to prevent carrier borne diseases across the district, District Malaria Department, Nagaon on Monday ceremonially launched malaria prevention month, a month long awareness campaign at a function held in Nagaon BP Civil Hospital.

Dr Phani Pathak, Joint Director, District Health Services, Nagaon inaugurated the month-long drive in presence of several physicians, nurses as well as other dignitaries and discussed how mosquitoes transported and dispersed diseases like dengue, malaria, and other illnesses during the summer and monsoon seasons.

Dr Pathak as well as other senior physicians who attended the programme, urged the parents to keep cleaning the surroundings of their localities and initiate precautionary measures against the spread of the diseases.

In addition, the doctors pleaded with parents to keep their kids away from standing water near their homes and encouraged everyone to get in touch with local ASHA employees, nursing assistants, and health professionals if they noticed or suspected any such mosquito- or water-borne illnesses.

Former Joint Director, District Health Services, Nagaon Dr Dilip Kumar Sharma, Additional Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Kabita Baruah Dr Binapani Neog, Superintendent of Nagaon BP Civil Hospital, Dr Bhupen Bora, district malaria officer Santana Sharma, senior physician Dr Krishna Bora, other officials and employees from district malaria department, ASHA workers, nurses and other conscious citizens of the town participated in the programme.

Earlier, a parade was taken out to create awareness among people for prevention of the carrier borne diseases like malaria, dengue etc. significantly, sources from the district malaria department said that over 13 persons were detected with malaria in the district till today while none was spotted with dengue in the district as of filing this report here.

