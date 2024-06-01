Assam: NTPC Bongaigaon Marks World No Tobacco Day with Pledge Ceremony and Signature Campaign

Bongaigaon: NTPC Bongaigaon observed World No Tobacco Day with a series of impactful events aimed at promoting a tobacco-free workplace and lifestyle. The programme, hosted by the Medical Cell under the leadership of Dr. D Paul,CMO,NTPC Bongaigaon commenced with a pledge ceremony where Akhilesh Singh, Business Unit Head of NTPC Bongaigaon, administered a pledge to all employees, committing to abstaining from tobacco in both their professional and personal lives. The pledge ceremony was followed by a signature campaign, spearheaded by Akhilesh Singh, which garnered significant participation from employees and associates, highlighting the collective commitment to a tobacco-free environment. This initiative was not only limited to the main office but extended to various departments within the organization, stated a press release.

