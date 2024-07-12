Samagra Shiksha Conducts Training on Safe, Unsafe and Confused Touch for Tinsukia District Schools

DOOMDOOMA: “Samagra Shiksha”, Tinsukia district conducted a two-day training programme on the topic “Safe, Unsafe and Confused Touch” for one nodal teacher each of 99 higher secondary schools, nine PM Shri schools and 232 upper primary schools of the district recently at five venues under the five education blocks of the district. The training-cum-workshop was conducted under the supervision of the district planning officers of Samgra Shiksha, Linuma Gogoi and Aarti Das Baruah alongwith other officers. Block mission coordinators and principals of several schools were present and encouraged the trainees.

The two-day training was conducted by 10 resource persons namely, Dr Ranjit Bikash Chetia, Budhin Bhuyan, Manashi Changmai, Chittaranjan Gogoi, Mamoni Gogoi, Juri Gogoi, Roni Borthakur, Mamata Lohar, Palash Pallav Deka and Rashmi Hatimuria. The training will benefit all teachers and will help them to take appropriate action on this issue in the future by making the students aware.

