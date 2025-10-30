Assam: Mock disaster management drill held in 81 schools of Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A mock disaster management drill was conducted on Wednesday in 81 schools across Bongaigaon district under the supervision of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The exercise aimed to make students aware of safety measures during emergencies like earthquakes and fire incidents.

The drill was held under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner and DDMA Chairperson Nabadeep Pathak and Additional Deputy Commissioner Nirmali Baruah. Officials, volunteers, and medical teams actively took part, while teachers and students extended full cooperation.

At Birjhora Higher Secondary School, key officials including Circle Officer Mousum Pratim Nath, Assistant Commissioner Antu Bordoloi, and Senior Station Officer Dayal Chakravarty attended the event. The activity was observed by Biren Baishya, GIS expert from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

