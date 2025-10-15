DDMA review meeting in Sonitpur focuses on disaster preparedness and fund proposals

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The review meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Sonitpur, was held at the Conference Hall of the Office of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur, under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das. The meeting was held in the esteemed presence of MLA of Tezpur LAC Prithiraj Rava and MLA of Naduar LAC Padma Hazarika.

During the meeting, the MLAs and the Chair reviewed the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) proposals for the year 2025–26 submitted by various line departments and revenue circles. The deliberations also included a discussion on Flood Status 2025, along with a review of SDRF norms, guidelines, and ex-post facto approvals.

The meeting was attended by CDC Barchalla-cum-CEO, DDMA Sonitpur Kamal Baruah, CDC Naduar Manash Saikia, CDC Dhekiajuli Dyotiva Bora, Chairperson of Tezpur Development Authority Biswa Dev Bhattacharjee, circle officers, executive officers of municipal boards, DPO of DDMA, Sonitpur, and concerned heads of departments.

The District Commissioner emphasized timely submission of SDRF/SDMF proposals adhering to the prescribed norms and templates and called for effective coordination among departments to ensure efficient disaster preparedness and mitigation across the district.

Also Read: Sonitpur DDC meeting emphasizes timely completion of development projects

Also Watch: