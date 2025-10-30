Mock drill at Boko Higher Secondary School highlights disaster preparedness

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: As a part of the Great Assam School Shakeout 2025 initiative, the Kamrup district administration, in collaboration with the disaster management authority, conducted a comprehensive mock drill on disaster preparedness at Boko Higher Secondary School on Wednesday. The exercise, aimed at raising awareness among students, demonstrated practical safety measures during emergencies such as earthquakes, fire incidents, and other natural or man-made disasters. Through the drill, students were trained on how to protect themselves and assist others in times of crisis. The programme was inaugurated by Boko HS School Principal Rajesh Mahanta, and was actively supported by officials and personnel from the Boko Fire and Emergency Services Department, who showcased live demonstrations of fire safety and evacuation techniques. Speaking on the occasion, Pritam Kalita, Field Officer of the Disaster Management Department under Boko revenue circle, informed that similar mock drills were simultaneously carried out at Gamerimura Mojoliya School, located along the Assam–Meghalaya border and Padmapur Silowari High School.

