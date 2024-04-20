Lok Sabha Election: Voters impressed with model polling stations in Sivasagar district

SIVASAGAR: Six model polling stations in Sivasagar election district attracted the attention of voters in the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha Elections on Friday. A total of six polling stations were set up as model polling stations in 95 Demow and 96 Sivasagar assembly constituencies under Sivasagar election district. These are 58-Demow Higher Secondary School (N), 119 -Bokota Paschim Basti ME School, 161-Betbari Higher Secondary School (W) under 95 Demow Constituency, 164- No.1 Town Primary School (W), 167- Sivasagar Government Middle Assamese School (E) and 178-Sivasagar Girls’ College under 96 Sivasagar Constituency.

Arches decorated with balloons, flowers etc. were constructed in front of all these polling stations and beautiful arrangements were made for rest rooms for elderly voters, children’s nurseries, wheelchairs for specially-abled and elderly voters, patient rooms, breastfeeding rooms etc. Each polling station was beautifully decorated with colourful clothes and posters with election-related messages displayed in each room. There is a lot of satisfaction among the people who voted in these model polling stations in a clean and tidy atmosphere.

