Assam: Modern diagnostic centre inaugurated in Tangla town

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: Bringing advanced healthcare closer to people’s doorsteps, a state-of-the-art polyclinic was inaugurated at Tangla town in Udalguri district on Sunday. The new facility, Tangla Polyclinic LLP, was formally inaugurated by Secretary of the Srimanta Sankardev Satra, Tangla Gautam Kr Das.

Speaking on the occasion, Das extended gratitude to the driving forces behind the initiative, Dr Babu Pathak, businessmen Simanta Kumar Deka, and Sanjit Sarma, and said that the clinic would greatly benefit the general public, sparing patients the need to travel to distant towns for advanced care.

The centre offers X-ray, ultrasound, ECG, laboratory services, pharmacy, and consultation with super specialist doctors. One of the promoters, Deka, said that the polyclinic is dedicated especially to the health needs of the underprivileged and aims to provide round-the-clock medical and nursing services with modern equipment.

