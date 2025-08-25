Pramod Boro lays foundations of statue of renowned singer and auditorium in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC Pramod Boro on Sunday laid the foundation stones for the installation of the statue of renowned Bodo singer Dwikhrong Khungur Basumatary in front of the Bodofa Cultural Complex and an auditorium hall of the Lwrgi Theatre Group at Artistes’ Village, Chandamari in Kokrajhar.

The statue of renowned singer Dwikhrong Khungur Basumatary in front of Bodofa Cultural Complex would be 9 feet tall and is being designed by sculptor Sanjib Basumatary. Singer Dwikhrong Khungur Basumatary of Gahpur of Sonitpur district was a well-known singer and largely appreciated for singing Bodo nationalist songs during Bodoland mass movement. He became popular after singing the nationalist song ‘Bung Nwng Boroni Swdwmshree” at a great grand mass gathering of the ABSU at Bashbari in Porbatjhora sub-division in 1988 in which Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma was reinstated as the President of the ABSU to launch vigorous democratic mass movement for separate Bodoland state. His popular nationalist song with dialogues in the middle was recorded in the highest-demanded Bodo nationalist audio cassette ‘Thwisam.’ The cassette had all nationalist songs compiled by leaders like Late Garla Batha Basumatary, ex-President of the ABSU, noted singer Ashok Daimary, traditional dance analyst Dhananjay Borgoyary, and others.

Talking to reporters, BTC chief Pramod Boro said that the council government took the initiative of the installation of renowned singer Dwikhrong Khungur Basumatary’s statue to honour his contributions towards Bodo culture. He said that singer Dwikhrong had vast contributions to society as a singer and beyond. He also said that the Lwrgi Theatre Group of Kokrajhar had been playing a key role to develop Bodo theatre and hosted international theatre festivals in Kokrajhar besides participating in various national and international stages to expose Bodo culture and identity. He also said that the council had decided to construct an auditorium hall for the theatre group at a cost of Rs 1 crore to facilitate the continuation of its activities and development of Bodo theatre industry.

