Assam: NTPC-Bongaigaon celebrates 52nd raising day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: NTPC-Bongaigaon situated at Salakati in Kokrajhar district celebrated its 52nd raising day alongside pre-Diwali festivities with an evening of musical brilliance, vibrant illuminations and community togetherness at its township today. The celebrations brought together employees, their families, schoolchildren and members of the township community in an atmosphere of joy, pride and festive enthusiasm, commemorating NTPC's glorious journey of 51 years in powering India's growth and development.

The beautifully illuminated township, adorned with colourful decorative lights and festive arrangements, presented a spectacular sight, capturing both the pride of NTPC's Raising Day and the warmth of the approaching festival of lights. The celebrations reflected the spirit of unity, happiness and shared belonging that characterises the NTPC Bongaigaon family. The highlight of the evening was an enthralling musical extravaganza featuring Pratikshya Deka, Indian Idol fame and popular singer from Assam, and Janam Kashyap, noted singer from Assam. Their captivating performances, blending melodious renditions with energetic musical presentations, delighted the gathering and infused the evening with festive vibrancy. Students of Notre Dame Academy, NTPC- Bongaigaon, also joined the celebrations, adding youthful enthusiasm and a special charm to the occasion.

Arnab Maitra, executive director and head of project, NTPC Bongaigaon, extended his warm greetings and best wishes to the entire township family on the twin occasions of NTPC's 52nd Raising Day and the pre-Diwali celebrations.

In the presence of Anurag Gupta, General Manager (O&M), and Rajesh Kumar Maji, General Manager (Maintenance & Ash Dyke Management), NTPC Bongaigaon, Maitra conveyed his heartfelt wishes for happiness, prosperity, good health and continued harmony among all residents.

He appreciated the enthusiastic participation of employees, families and children, highlighting the importance of such celebrations in strengthening camaraderie, fostering cultural connections and nurturing a sense of belonging within the NTPC community.

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