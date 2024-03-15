Assam: Money lender apprehended from southern part of Sootea

JAMUGURIHAT: Acting strictly against the money lenders, a team of Sootea police managed to apprehend one money lender from Koroiani, in the southern part of Sootea on Wednesday night. The money lender was identified as Fakir Ali.

A total of three money lenders have been arrested from in and out of Sootea area so far, stated Shyamal Jyoti Saikia, officer in-charge of Sootea PS. Many poor peasants and borrowers have committed suicide due to the over burden of rate of interest and inhumane torture given by the money lenders. The prompt and timely action against the money lenders undertaken by the Biswanath police and Sootea police has been appreciated by the people.

