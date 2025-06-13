Assam: Monkey Menace Grips Kumargaon Girls’ High School, Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Kumargaon Girls’ High School, one of the key institutions for girls’ education in the Bokakhat sub-division, is currently facing a major disruption due to monkey menace. The persistent intrusion of monkeys has caused significant damage to the school’s infrastructure. The school's tin roofing has been completely destroyed, and during rainfall, classrooms get flooded as rainwater pours in freely. The water has also damaged the fans, rendering them non-functional.

As a result of the school’s deteriorating condition, many students have stopped attending classes. The inaction of the school’s Headmistress has angered both conscious citizens and parents alike. Locals urged the Inspector of Schools of Golaghat district to conduct an on-site investigation and take necessary action.

Also Read: Assam: Staff sick room and paying cabin inaugurated at Demow Model Hospital

Also Watch: