Assam: Staff sick room and paying cabin inaugurated at Demow Model Hospital

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A staff sick room and a paying cabin was inaugurated at the Demow Model Hospital-cum-CHC situated in Demow’s Konwar Dihingia Gaon by Dr Makhan Kalita, Joint Director, Health Services Sivasagar, recently in the presence of the doctors and health staff of the hospital and dignitaries.

Through the initiative of Sushanta Borgohain, MLA of 95 No. Demow constituency, under Assam Government SOPD 2023-24 Scheme for the Demow Model Hospital, an 11 KV dedicated feeder construction project was also jointly inaugurated in front of the hospital by Dr Makhan Kalita and Pallab Pran Borah, CEO, Sivasagar Electrical Circle APDCL. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 52 lakh 40 thousand.

In the programme, Dr Rupam Borkakoty, Deputy Superintendent of Demow Model Hospital, Panei Wangnow, SDE, Demow Electrical Sub-division APDCL, Kalyan Krishna Saikia, AGM, Moran Division, Dr Prasanta Pratim Sarma, health workers of the hospital, and dignitaries were present.

