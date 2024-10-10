Assam: Moonlight Community Managed Training Centre Inaugurated in Kokrajhar by MLA Lawrence Islary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Moonlight Community Managed Training Centre (CMTC) under Block Mission Management Unit (BMMU), Kokrajhar was formally inaugurated by local MLA of Kokrajhar east Lawrence Islary in the presence of Kokrajhar District Commissioner, Masanda Magdalin Pertin on Tuesday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by of the BDO of Kokrajhar, CHD of Handloom & Textile, SDO of Agriculture department, District Coordinator of P&RD, DPM, ASRLM, Kokrajhar and other officials of District Mission Management Unit (DMMU), Kokrajhar, BMMU, Kokrajhar, CLF OB from all CLFs under DMMU Kokrajhar.

