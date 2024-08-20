Assam: Moral Policing Sparks Outrage As Couple Assaulted By Youth Gang In Bijni

BIJNI: An incident of moral policing has come to the fore in Bijni Forest Park and it has drawn widespread criticism from the locals who have expressed discontent over the breach of privacy.
This case of moral policing got traction after a video of the incident went viral on social media.
The incident unfolded when a couple was strolling in the park and a gang of youths launched an unexpected assault on them.
The merciless attack on the couple was captured on camera. The video of the brutal assault has been circulating in various social media platforms.
This intrusive act has drawn the ire of residents and has received some backlash from the public.
This incident has also stirred a controversy across the region with many denouncing this condemnable act.
As per sources, the cops were informed about this incident but it fell on deaf ears as no substantive action was taken to address this issue.
The victims await justice as the miscreants still remain at large. The Bijni police have been criticized for their lack of intervention and laid-back attitude, remaining passive observers in the unfolding drama.
It may be noted that moral policing incidents of this sort is a common phenomena not only in Assam but in the entire length and breadth of India.
This type of despicable behaviour stems from societal prejudices and misogyny prevailing in some strata of society. The tendency to intrude into other's life and take matters into their own hands further aggravates this social evil.
It is an unfortunate fact that couples, particularly those living in small towns and villages, are looked down upon and they often end up becoming victims of harassment in different forms.
ALSO READ: Guwahati Grapples With The Aftermath Of Heavy Showers As Floods Cause Inconvenience
ALSO WATCH: