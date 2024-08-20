Assam: Moral Policing Sparks Outrage As Couple Assaulted By Youth Gang In Bijni

BIJNI: An incident of moral policing has come to the fore in Bijni Forest Park and it has drawn widespread criticism from the locals who have expressed discontent over the breach of privacy.

This case of moral policing got traction after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident unfolded when a couple was strolling in the park and a gang of youths launched an unexpected assault on them.

The merciless attack on the couple was captured on camera. The video of the brutal assault has been circulating in various social media platforms.