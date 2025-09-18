Assam Transport Minister Inaugurates Automated Vehicle Fitness Testing Centre in Abhayapuri

Abhayapuri: Assam Transport Minister Yogen Mohan on Thursday inaugurated an Automated Vehicle Fitness Testing Centre at North Salmara in Bongaigaon district. The centre, authorized by the Assam government, will be operated by Aplus Way.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the Minister addressed the ongoing conflict between Meghalaya Tourist Taxi drivers and their counterparts from Assam. He clarified that the issue has already been resolved with active interest from the Meghalaya government.

“The matter has been discussed with the concerned departments of Meghalaya. Taxi drivers from both Assam and Meghalaya will now be able to operate freely across both states, just as before. Both governments must continue to work in cooperation,” Mohan said.

The Minister further emphasized that peaceful coordination between neighboring states is essential to ensure smooth transportation and mutual benefit for drivers and passengers alike.