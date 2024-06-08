Assam: Morigaon District Holds Key Meeting on Combating Vector-Borne Diseases

JAGIROAD: An important meeting on Japanese Encephalitis, Malaria, Dengue and other vector-borne diseases under the National Vector Disease Control Programme was held at the District Commissioner’s conference hall in Morigaon. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner of Morigaon District Dr. Sangeeta Barthakur and District Malaria Officer Supriya Das. The District Malaria Officer emphasized on creating widespread awareness to prevent the outbreak of malaria. He said the health department has taken several steps to free Morigaon district from the outbreak of malaria and Japanese encephalitis (JE). As a result, the prevalence of malaria in Morigaon district has decreased significantly.

Three people have been infected with malaria so far this year but two of them are currently recovering and another one is undergoing treatment. It is also said the health department is conducting regular health check-ups and medication is being conducted in the entire area as soon as malaria is detected. He urged everyone not to neglect to seek medical attention if they have fever. The health department will also conduct a massive awareness campaign in schools.

He urged people from outside Assam to get health check-ups immediately if they come with fever. The Additional Commissioner urged the departments present in the meeting to do their duty and directed the concerned departments to ensure that water does not accumulate in houses, roads, sewers etc. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Medical and Health Officers and officers and employees of other departments.

