Flood Situation Marginally Improves in Assam; Over 1.29 Lakh People Still Affected

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam has marginally improved even as at least 1.29 lakh people across the state still remain affected, an official of the state disaster management authority said on Thursday. At least 293 villages in seven districts of Assam have been reeling under the flood water. More than 5,701 hectares of crop area have been affected due to flooding.

In seven districts — Morigaon, Hojai, Cachar, Hailakandi, Nagaon, Karimganj, West Karbi Anglong — authorities have set up 78 relief camps to house the flood-hit people. Besides, 25 relief distribution centres are also being operated in these districts. An official said that no loss of human life, meanwhile, was reported in the last 24 hours due to the flood. (IANS)

Also Read: World Environment Day celebrated with sapling plantation and awareness campaigns in Assam

Also watch: