Assam: Morigaon district launches paddy procurement under MSP scheme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The central and state governments have taken steps to purchase shali paddy at the minimum support prices of the government with the aim of doubling farmers' incomes. The Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation (AFSC) has taken steps to purchase paddy at reasonable prices under the Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation limit in collaboration with Morigaon district administration and Agriculture Department. After the opening of the paddy procurement center in the presence of Assistant Commissioner Kankan Jyoti Saikia, the process of paddy procurement was officially started. The assistant commissioner said that socio-economic development would happen only if the income of farmers was increased and that the department should not tolerate middlemen. Under the Kharif Weather 2025-26, the minimum support price of the government for paddy is Rs 2,369 per quintal with additional assistance of Rs 250. Procurement of paddy has already started at nine centers in the district.

