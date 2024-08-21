Assam: Morigaon POCSO Court Sentences Two Men to 20 Years Imprisonment for Rape of Minor Girls

Morigaon: Morigaon POCSO Court on Tuesday sentenced two men, Pradeep Konwar alias Kerkan of Kumuraguri village under Morigaon Sadar police station and Hazrat Ali of Datialbari village under Laharighat police station to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 and 5000 respectively each. A case against the accused Pradeep Konwar was registered under number 405/2018 at Morigaon Sadar Police Station for allegedly raping a minor girl in the area six years ago. Another case against the accused Hazrat Ali of Datialbari village of Laharighat was registered against under section 729/2021 at Laharighat police station for allegedly raping a minor girl three years ago. The accused persons were convicted under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

