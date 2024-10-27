Assam: Morigaon Police Re-Arrest Escaped Inmate

A Correspondent

Morigaon: In yet another significant development, Morigaon police re-arrested the absconding inmate Sarifuddin of Tinsukia Mahmaria Pather under Laharighat Police Station who had fled away along with other four inmates on October 11 from Morigaon Jail on Saturday.

Earlier, the body of one absconded inmate of Morigaon Jail Abdul Rashid was found recently in the waterbody of Sunduba under Laharighat Police Station. Police has been conducting search operation for three other escaped prisoners. The police have taken the fled inmate Sarifuddin under its custody and started interrogation against them.

Also Read: Assam: Pre-Election Violence Claims Life of Bipul Saikia in Samaguri Bajiagaon

Also watch: