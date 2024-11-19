Assam: Khel Maharana 2.0 to Begin Municipality-Level Games in Morigaon

Khel Maharana 2.0

Our correspondent

Morigaon: Morigaon District Administration in co-operation with Morigaon District Sports Office has been organizing the Khel Maharana 2.0 at GPs under Jagiroad, Morigaon and Laharighat constituencies in the district since November 14. After completion of the Khel Maharana 2.0 at GP level on November 18 the Municipality level games will kick off from tomorrow.

The DSO Chandan Talukdar said to The Sentinel that the preparation for organizing the Khel Maharan 2.0 at Municipality level is completed here. MLA of Morigaon Ramakanta Deuri, in presence District Commissioner Debashis Sarma, will inaugurate the event at Gandhi field tomorrow. The Khel Maharan 2.0 will commence with a march past programme. The district administration has appealed the students and the local sport's clubs to join in the event.

