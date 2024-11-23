Former vice principal of Naharkatia College Lakhi Prasad Kakoti passes away in Guwahati

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Former vice principal of Naharkatia College Lakhi Prasad Kakoti (82) on Friday passed away at his residence in Guwahati after suffering from old age ailments.

He was also the former president of Dibrugarh district Journalist Association. He was also the correspondent of The Assam Tribune from Naharkatia and contributed stories for the daily newspaper.

Kakoti was born at Namchik in Sivasagar in 1943. In the year 1966, he completed in MA in English from Gauhati University. In the same year, he joined Naharkatia College as a lecturer of English language. He started his career as journalist from 1965-66, when he was appointed as Deputy editor at Asom Batori.

Initially, he was the vice president of Dibrugarh District Journalist Association but later he was elected as the president. Kakoti was also the president of Axom Xahitiya Sabha, Naharkatia branch. He also remained as treasurer and advisor. He was also associated with social welfare activities and worked for the development of the deprived section. He left behind his son, daughter and wife.

Former president of All Assam Journalist Union Ikbal Ahmed condoled the death of the journalist and extended his heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family.

Dibrugarh Press Club, Greater Dibrugarh Press Club, Dibrugarh District Journalist Association, Naharkatia press club condoled his demise.

Also Read: Assam: Kokrajhar district witnesses highest recorded cases of malaria

Also Watch: