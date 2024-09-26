Union Minister Suresh Gopi Visits Morigaon District; Highlights Development, Welfare Initiatives and Reviews Key Government Schemes

Morigaon: Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism, Government of India, Suresh Gopi, on Wednesday, visited Morigaon district and engaged in a series of remarkable activities highlighting the government’s commitment to the development and welfare of the region. The minister visited several notable places throughout Morigaon district.

The day began with a visit to the Murbari public water system. The Minister then visited Dolphin Point at Kachshila in the Mayang area. The Minister also inspected the anti-erosion system by boat in the Brahmaputra River, emphasizing the protection of natural resources in the area. Later, the Minister interacted with the beneficiary Junmoni Konwar at Pabitra Sanctuary and Kumai Kacharigaon and highlighted the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme. The Minister also visited Kumai Kacharigaon Anganwadi Centre and Kayaking and Canoeing Training Centre at Charan Beel to promote sports development in the area, focusing on health care and nutrition initiatives for children and women. The Minister also visited Bakharbari to review the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampad Yojana aimed at enhancing fisheries and aquatic resources. The main focus of the visit was to ensure that the benefits of the government’s development programs reach the grassroots level.

After completing the site inspection, after arriving at Morigaon District Commissioner Office, the central minister planted a sapling of the Maha Neem tree inside the DC office’s garden, and he named the sapling “Damudar” who was accompanied by DC Debashis Sarma, ADCs, ADCs, COs and heads of various departments. Thereafter, a rally on “Tobacco Free” among the young generation was flagged off by the central minister, Suresh Gopi, which was organized by the tobacco controlled cell, Morigaon.

Minister Suresh Gopi reached the meeting room of the District Commissioner, where he attended a high-level meeting with senior officials of the district administration. The meeting was attended by the principal secretary to the State Government, District Commissioner Devashish Sharma, Additional District Commissioners, Heads of various departments, and other senior officials. The meeting discussed the importance of ensuring efficient implementation of government schemes, especially in rural and remote areas of the district. He urged the district officers to focus on timely completion of projects under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and other welfare programmes.

