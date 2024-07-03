Assam: Morigoan District Administration Takes Stock of Flood Situation in the District

Morigoan: As the water levels of the Brahmaputra and several tributaries have risen above the danger level mark because of heavy rains in the past few days, a total of 156 villages of Bhuragaon, Mayang and Laharighat revenue circles of the Morigaon district have been flooded. Out of the total 156 villages, 53 villages under the Bhuragaon revenue circle, 75 villages under the Mayang revenue circle and 28 villages under the Laharighat revenue circle have been submerged in the current flood, affecting the residents and livestock. The current floods have affected about 50,000 people including children and women. The district administration has taken all necessary measures to cope with the current floods and distributed relief items to the needy citizens.

Additional District Commissioners, each Circle Officer and other officers of the administration visited the flood-affected areas of the district today to take stock of the damages. The Election Officer Jagriti Kalwar visited the flood-affected areas of Kathni, Baglipara and other areas of the Laharighat Revenue Circle area and took a detailed look at the damage caused by the floods. He also visited Ulubari, Chenimari, Moirabari and other areas.

The Mayong circle officer Priyanka Gogoi visited Gagalmari 1, Gagalmari, Merrhabi, Kacharigaon, Baramari village, Baramari farm and other areas under the revenue circle. She also inspected the markets on the basis of a complaint received from some dishonest traders who had taken advantage of the floods to increase the price of cooking gas cylinders and warned that cooking gas cylinders could not be sold at higher prices than the fixed price under any circumstances. The areas under the Morigaon Revenue Circle have not yet been affected by the floods but the Circle Officer Manika Bargohain visited the Raina Pathar area and inspected the situation. The circle officer Apritam Goswami of Bhuragaon RC also inspected the flood-affected areas. Additional District Commissioner Pallavi Kachari also visited several areas under the revenue circle. Laharighat Circle Officer Bikash Chetri also inspected the affected areas of the revenue circle.