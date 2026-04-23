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Waterlogging hits underpass of under-construction Demow flyover after heavy rain

Pedestrians using the underpass of the under-construction Demow flyover are facing a harrowing time as it has been submerged with water after heavy rain in the area.
Demow flyover
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A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Pedestrians using the underpass of the under-construction Demow flyover are facing a harrowing time as it has been submerged with water after heavy rain in the area.

According to information received, the earlier deadline for the completion of the flyover has already passed, with the construction work nowhere near its end. Meanwhile, after the locals endured dust during the dry winter months, they are now suffering from waterlogging after rain.

Also Read: Artistes paint Demow flyover with Zubeen Garg’s portrait

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Demow flyover

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