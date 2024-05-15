Workshop on solid waste management and vermicomposting held at North Lakhimpur College (Autonomous)

LAKHIMPUR: A two-day-long workshop on solid waste management and vermicomposting was held at North Lakhimpur College (Autonomous) from Monday to Tuesday, supported by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India. The workshop was organized by the Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) in collaboration with the Eco Club of North Lakhimpur College (Autonomous).

The primary objective of the workshop was to educate participants about the negative impact of waste on human life and environment, as well as to provide theoretical and practical knowledge on turning waste into wealth. This included re-use of waste products and implementing vermicomposting as an eco-friendly waste management solution for creating valuable resources for sustainable agriculture. Through hands-on training, demonstrations, and informative sessions, participants had the opportunity to learn about upcycling and creative re-use of plastic, the preparation of various products from waste plastic, and the benefits of vermicomposting in organic farming. The workshop also emphasized the importance of biodiversity, highlighting the role of local earthworms in the process. As part of the event, a tree plantation programme was carried out on the college campus on the both day.

On Monday, Dr. Biman Chandra Chetia, Principal of the college, inaugurated the workshop and emphasized the importance of waste management, re-use, recycling of plastic products, and the need for vermicomposting and its advantages. Dr. Binod Chetia, Coordinator of the Eco Club, elucidated the objectives of the workshops. The event was also attended by Bani Kanta Konwar (Academic Coordinator), Dr. Chandra Manche (Controller of Examinations), and Prakash Jyoti Saikia (Assistant Professor, ITEP), who delivered valuable lectures related to the programme.

Krishna Pratim Bordoloi (Founder CED, AINA Welfare Foundation, Regional Head (Northeast), Society of Pollution and Environmental Scientists, Dehradun), Dipankar Panging (Artist & Activist, Creative use of Plastic Waste specialist, Project Mimangmolai, Sivasagar) participated in the workshop as resource persons on solid waste management.

On the other hand, Dr. Tarun Chandra Taid (HoD, Zoology), Bipul Saikia ( Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology) and Dipul Talukdar (Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology) made their deliberation as resource persons on vermicomposting. The technical sessions of the workshop witnessed participation of at total of 110 students from ten academic institutions along with 12 Eco-Club Teacher Coordinators, and other students from the district. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks extended by Nayana Konwar, Assistant Professor, ITEP, North Lakhimpur College (Autonomous).

