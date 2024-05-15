Assam: SBI Dhubri Zone Pensioners’ Association meet held

DHUBRI: The general body meeting of the Colleague and SBI Pensioners Association, Dhubri Zone was held at their office premises. General Secretary of SBI Pensioners’ Association, NE Circle, Bhupen Chandra Kalita and Vice-president of the association, Niren Adhikary attended the meeting and at the onset of the meeting, secretary’s report was submitted by Madhab Chandra Paul was approved.

However, the statement of accounts for SBI Pensioners’ Association could not be not presented as the treasurer, Ranjit Kumar Kundu was not present on the day of the meeting. Despite non-submission of report by treasurer the meeting concluded showcasing the camaraderie and dedication of the attendees.

Earlier, a new executive committee comprising nine members was elected during the session, ensuring continued leadership and representation for the association.

In the new committee, Kalyan Ghosh was elected as president while Madhab Chandra Paul as the secretary of SBI Pensioners’ Association while A H Mollah was elected as president of Colleague and Kalyan Ghose as secretary of Colleague, an NGO.

The event highlighted the commitment of SBI pensioners in the Dhubri zone to uphold their collective interests and welfare. Such gatherings serve as platforms for collaboration, decision-making, and fostering community spirit among the retired employees. The meeting attended by over 40 members, witnessed a significant deliberation and decision.

