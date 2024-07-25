Shillong: Army Impersonator Suspected Of Spying Detained

SHILLONG: A man posing as an Indian Army captain was detained in Shillong on July 22 over suspicions of his involvement in espionage activities.
The suspect has been identified as Sar Chehon Rongpi hailing from Assam's Karbi Anglong District. The alleged spy was nabbed while he was roaming military installations wearing an army uniform.
The army officials grew skeptical about Rongpi's background at a canteen in Headquarters 101 Area and this suspicion aroused when no valid identification was found on him.
Serious doubts regarding his identity and motives were castigated, leading to him being the subject of interrogation.
His truth quickly came to light as he provided conflicting information about his unit affiliation. Rongpi's mobile phone was thoroughly searched by army personnel, who were shocked as they uncovered a trove of sensitive military data, including photographs and videos of convoys, weapons, and various restricted areas.
This discovery raised alarm bells and instilled fear that the suspect may have been engaged in intelligence-gathering activities.
A First Information Report (FIR) registered by an official accused Rongpi of infiltrating the HQ 101 Area through different entry points, each time under the guise of an Assam Regimental Centre captain.
Sylvester Nongtnger, the Superintendent of Police of Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills, informed that Rongpi was taken to the Jhalupara police outpost on July 23 night for further investigation.
The concerned authorities are contemplating to determine how the impersonator gained access to multiple secure locations and evaluate the potential impact on national security.
ALSO READ: Assam: Two NRL Officials Arrested Over Death of Wild Elephant Amid Cover-Up Allegations
ALSO WATCH: