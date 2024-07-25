Shillong: Army Impersonator Suspected Of Spying Detained

SHILLONG: A man posing as an Indian Army captain was detained in Shillong on July 22 over suspicions of his involvement in espionage activities.

The suspect has been identified as Sar Chehon Rongpi hailing from Assam's Karbi Anglong District. The alleged spy was nabbed while he was roaming military installations wearing an army uniform.

The army officials grew skeptical about Rongpi's background at a canteen in Headquarters 101 Area and this suspicion aroused when no valid identification was found on him.

Serious doubts regarding his identity and motives were castigated, leading to him being the subject of interrogation.