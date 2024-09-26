Assam: MoU Signed Between Bodoland Pig Mission and AAU

Kokrajhar: In a significant step towards enhancing the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary sector in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the Bodoland Pig Mission (BPM) and the Directorate of Research (Veterinary), Assam Agricultural University (DRV-AAU), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Khanapara, Guwahati on Thursday. The MoU focuses on providing advanced diagnostic services for livestock diseases to farmers within the BTR, aiming to bolster the region's veterinary infrastructure and improve the well-being of livestock.

The MoU signing ceremony was graced by the presence of BTC Chief Pramod Boro, and Vice-Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University, Dr. Bidyut Chandan Deka, along with other dignitaries and key stakeholders. The initiative is expected to benefit over 24,000 households engaged in pig rearing, as identified by BPM, by providing them access to modern diagnostic services for disease prevention and management.

Speaking at the event, BTR Chief Pramod Boro emphasized the importance of collaboration in driving rural development and ensuring the sustainability of the livestock sector. "This partnership will play a pivotal role in transforming the pig-rearing sector of BTR, enhancing the livelihoods of thousands of farmers," he stated.

The Principal Secretary of BTC, Akash Deep, also underscored the initiative’s potential to create long-lasting benefits for the rural economy of BTR, and said that this collaboration is a part of the broader vision to create a robust livestock economy in BTR,

The ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries, including the Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department (AHVD), BTC, Dithananda Hazarika; Dean of the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, Dr B. N. Saikia; Director, AHVD, BTC, Dr Jyotipad Das; Adviser, AHV, BTC, Dr Bhagat Lal Dutta; OSD (Agriculture/Veterinary), BTC, Puspadhar Das, alongside senior scientists, professors, and researchers from AAU.