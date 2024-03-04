Assam: Mobs Assault High School Students in Tinsukia, Leaving Three Seriously Injured

GUWAHATI: A shocking situation recently occurred in Tinsukia, Assam where five students from St. Stephen's High School in Bordoloi Nagar experienced an attack from some uncivil youths. This unfortunate event happened on a High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam day – an expected regular day turned into a nightmare for the young students.
According to reports, approximately 30 individuals descended out of the blue, causing trouble on these students' journey home after their exams. This unexpected attack created quite a stir in the community. The misbehaving group provoked an altercation and escalated to physical violence, causing harm to some students — their heads primarily.
A total of three students from the attack faced severe repercussions, making immediate medical aid vital. These students were quickly taken to Tinsikia Civil Hospital. Due to the serious quality of their injuries, medical professionals treated them urgently, given some blood had been lost in the incident. The remaining two students sustained less damage, meaning they avoided the intense violence inflicted.
The reasons behind this awful incident are unclear, with authorities yet to determine why these students were targeted. This incident raises questions about student safety and security, especially during important times such as examination periods.
St. Stephen's High School and its parents are reeling from a state of surprise. They're longing for more details about the shocking event. A probe is underway by the local law enforcement, aiming to find out why this happened and who did this to the pupils.
The upsetting episode underscores the tough times students face during exams. It underlines the demand for better safeguard tactics to protect the pupils in their quest for knowledge. Everyone affected by this hopes for quick investigation. They also want new steps in place to stop such pointless harm to students from happening again.
