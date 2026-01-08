Assam moving towards world-class highways, transport corridors: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday highlighted the transformative impact of the state government’s ambitious ‘Asom Mala’ road infrastructure programme, saying that the state has moved from slow and fragile connectivity to world-class highways and seamless transport corridors that are opening up new opportunities for growth and development. In a post on social media platform X, CM Sarma said that under the Asom Mala initiative, Assam’s road network has undergone a significant upgrade, enabling faster travel, smoother logistics and stronger inter-district and inter-state connectivity. “From slow, shaky roads and weak logistics to world-class highways and seamless corridors, Assam’s infrastructure has truly levelled up under Asom Mala,” the Chief Minister wrote. The Asom Mala scheme, launched by the Assam government as a state-level road development programme, aims to upgrade, widen and modernize key state highways and major district roads across Assam. (IANS)

Also Read: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes cheques under MMUA, launches projects in Bokakhat