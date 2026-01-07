Memo submitted to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma demanding upgradation of Bokakhat to district

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On Tuesday, the Bokakhat District Demand Committee submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, demanding that Bokakhat sub-division be upgraded to a full-fledged district. The memorandum was signed by the President of the Bokakhat District Demand Committee, Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa, Executive President Bipul Bora, and Secretary Nilotpal Khaund.

The memorandum stated that the State Government had declared sub-districts with the objective of bringing administration closer to the people. While the residents of Bokakhat welcomed the declaration of Bokakhat as a sub-district, the offices of the departments attached to the sub-district have still not been established here. On the contrary, after the declaration of the sub-district, some departments that earlier functioned here-particularly the Election Department-were shifted to the district headquarters, causing considerable inconvenience to the local people.

The people of Bokakhat strongly feel that upgrading Bokakhat to a district would significantly accelerate the region's development. Therefore, the Bokakhat District Demand Committee-formed with the participation of all political parties and national organizations-has humbly appealed through this memorandum for the upgradation of Bokakhat to a district. The committee also expressed hope that the Chief Minister would take immediate steps and present the good news to the people of Bokakhat on January 26.

Upon receiving the memorandum, the Chief Minister stated that he would read and consider it. Responding to questions from journalists, he remarked that Bokakhat was soon going to become a central hub of Assam.

Also Read: Guwahati: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Launches BJP’s Wall-Writing Campaign