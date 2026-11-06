Assam: M.P. Agarwala endorsed for International Director of Lions International

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Lion M.P. Agarwala has been endorsed for the post of International Director of Lions International by Lions Multiple District 322 at a programme in Kolkata on November 3. He is the first Lions member from Northeast India to receive an endorsement for the position and will now be eligible to contest the forthcoming election. Agarwala and his wife, Lion Radha Agarwala, received a welcome at Guwahati airport on Thursday, where office-bearers and members of various Li ons Clubs felicitated him.

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