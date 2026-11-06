Primary TET Teachers Stage Sit-In Over Pay and Benefits Issues in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Under the aegis of the Biswanath district committee of the All Assam Primary TET Passed Teachers' Association, teachers working under Samagra Shiksha in the district staged a two-hour sit-in demonstration in front of the office of the District Mission Coordinator, Samagra Shiksha, Biswanath on Thursday.

The protest was held to demand the resolution of several long-pending issues, including rectification of anomalies in the pay structure, granting of Time Scale (MACPS) due to teachers, payment of gratuity to retired teachers, payment of encashment for earned leave to retired teachers, recognition of seniority in the promotion of headmasters, simplification of the long-term leave sanctioning process, resolution of teacher transfer issues, financial assistance of a minimum of Rs 30 lakh to the families of teachers who died in harness, provision of terminal benefits to retired teachers, provision of Group Insurance Scheme (GIS) benefits, updating and maintenance of service books, etc.

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